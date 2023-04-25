Mark Allen Holmes, age 62, of Hannibal, passed away at 5:17 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
There are no services planned at this time.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Mark was born on Sept. 20, 1960, in Hannibal, the son of George Robert and Mary Madelyn (Johnson) Holmes.
He was united in marriage to Tina Summers on Feb. 10, 1979, in Hannibal.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Holmes of the home; son, Jason Holmes (Ally) of Hannibal; daughter, Amanda Holmes (Austin) of Hannibal; five grandchildren, Tommy Jay, Kameron, Zaiden, Landon and Grayson; and five sisters. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and close friend, John Rule (Sidney) of Hannibal.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Mark attended Hannibal Public schools.
Professionally, Mark worked at Kroger's for several years.
Mark formed many friendships through the years and kept in touch with those friends by being a regular at the POPS Club and the V.F.W. He loved to be outdoors whether it was for hunting, fishing or hosting fish frys. Mark enjoyed listening to music, watching wrestling and collecting dirt bikes. Spending time with family and friends, especially his grandsons meant the world to Mark. He will be missed by all his family and friends.
Mark was a Christian by faith.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Mark's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
