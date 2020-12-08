Hannibal Mark A. Temple Dec 8, 2020 Dec 8, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark A. Temple, 56, of Hannibal, died Dec. 8, 2020, at Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center. Funeral services will be streamed 10 A.M. Dec. 11 on the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Shelbina woman dies in collision Jaycees parade to evoke 'Christmas at the Movies' William R. Bouyea Michael Goodwin Kirk A. Morawitz Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView