Mark A. Temple

Mark Alan Temple, age 56, of Hannibal, MO left Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center and went to Heaven at 12:15 pm, Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Private family services will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Mark’s niece Brittany James will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
There will be no public visitation held.
The funeral service will be streamed via the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel facebook page. The streaming will start shortly before 10:00 am Friday.
Mark was born on June 26, 1964, in Hannibal, MO, the son of James “Kenny” and Betty (Shinn) Temple.
Survivors include two sisters, Cheryl Overstreet (Mike) of Hannibal, MO. and Maria Dowell (Gary) of Hannibal, MO; and one brother, Jon Temple (Vi) of Hannibal, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Gary and Kenny and nephew Casey Crane.
Mark graduated from Mississippi Valley State School in Hannibal.
Mark was known to always be with his best friend “Mr. Bear” which he had for over 30 years. He liked listening to music and watching Wheel of Fortune. His favorite foods were Sloppy Joes and Twinkies. Mark truly loved being with his family & Friends, especially his nieces & nephews, his teachers and friends from Skills Development.
Mark was a member of the First Assembly of God Church.
Pallbearers will be Jon Temple, Mike Overstreet, Gary Dowell, Ryan James, Lance Overstreet and Jimmy Shinn.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his friends from Skills Development.
