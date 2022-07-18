Mark A. Lamont

Mark Alan Lamont, 49, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. He was born on October 18, 1972, in Hannibal, Missouri to James and Jane (Sims) Lamont.
Mark was the owner of Lamont Construction Company and Lamonster Creations. He loved riding motorcycles, working in his shop, finding “treasures” to make his creations out of, and assisting in charity auctions for others in the community. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2730, and the local American Legion.
Mark is survived by his wife Leigh Ann Lamont; children: Aris Lamont, Slade Lamont, and Kanin Lamont, all of Columbia. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Jane Lamont.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 31. Riders will meet at D&D Pub n’ Grub at 1:00 p.m. and end at The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2513 N. Stadium Blvd., Columbia, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com
