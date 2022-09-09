Marjorie R. Craig

Marjorie Rae Craig, age 72, of Hannibal, passed away at 1:23 pm Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Jeff Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Providence Baptist Cemetery.
A visitation celebrating Marjorie's life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday Sept. 16, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel in Hannibal.
Marjorie was born on July 13, 1950, in Carlinville, Ill., the daughter of James and Lela Mae (Fite) Costello.
She was united in marriage to Robert Craig on Dec. 2, 1972, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Survivors include her husband, Robert of the home, two sons; Joseph Craig (Stephanie) of Eureka, Mo., Benjamin Craig (Megan) of Hannibal; two daughters, Betsey Schulze (Mike) of Marthasville, Mo., Heidi Reece (David) of Columbia, Mo., and sister, Colleen Peter (John) of Springfield, Ill.
Also surviving are her eleven grandchildren; Lindsay, Caleb, Neveah, Amelia, Joshua, Memphis, Kaylee, Taylor, Elliot, Selah and Gibson; two great-grandchildren; Bailey and Leela.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Marjorie graduated from high school and went on to further her education and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Oklahoma Baptist University.
Marjorie had many jobs, but was best known as an artist, especially doing her pencil portraits. Some of her many jobs included working as a substitute teacher and most recently as a bus safety coach for the Hannibal Public School District. She was also very active with the Christian Women's Job Corp as a mentor. Marjorie was very passionate about doing mission work. She worked as a missionary in Romania in Eastern Europe from January of 2008 to October 2010 and had taken several international trips. She was also very active with vacation bible school and Sunday school. Marjorie's biggest love was her family. She cherished every highlight in their life spent with them.
Marjorie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and former member of Providence Baptist Church of Withers Mill.
Pallbearers will be Sonny Lee, Darren Armour, Pat Thomas, Brice Baumgardner, Al Groner and Andy Craig.
Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Baptist Children's Home or Operation Christmas Child, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
