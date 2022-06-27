Marjorie L. Garrett, 87, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:22 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Beth Haven nursing home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral . Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Marjorie’s life will be held at 10:00 am until the time of service.
Marjorie was born on December 11, 1934, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Ira Banks and Thelma (Meadows) Banks.
She was united in marriage to Louis Garrett in 1966 in Hannibal MO at the Old Pilgrim Church.
Survivors include her husband of the home; Sons Daniel (Kathy) David, Larry (Jodi) David, Steven David and Louis (Kari) Garrett; grandchildren Mark David, Christina Chaplain, Cory David, Clinton David, Weston David and Madelyn Garrett; Stepdaughters, Della (Sam) Waters and Diane Garrett-Bunch; numerous Great and Great-Great Grand Children.
Also surviving is one sister, Shirley Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Dennis David and great grandson, Blake David.
Marjorie enjoyed quilting, painting, reading books and traveling. She loved to take numerous trips during the summer and fall months. She frequented the library and would bring home stack of books for her reading enjoyment. Marjorie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed.
Pallbearers will be Ron Knutelski, Richard Tate, Hunter McNeal, Matt McNeal, Wes David and Clinton David
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Marjorie’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral .com
