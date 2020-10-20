Marjorie Joan Glascock, 82, of Hannibal died Sept. 9, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. Services and burial will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in Grand View Burial Park. James O’Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
HANNIBAL, Mo.
Updated: October 21, 2020 @ 11:20 am
