Marjorie J. Gilliland

Marjorie Jean Gilliland, age 92, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:40 am Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Pastor Eric Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Marjorie's life will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
The family is being served by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Marjorie was born on February 6, 1930, at home on Rt. T in Ralls County, MO the daughter of Lawrence H. and Elsie (Thomas) Williams.
She was united in marriage to Wilmer Floyd Gilliland on September 22, 1955, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2013.
Survivors include one son, Gary Alan DeRouse and wife Nan of Tigard, OR; foster daughter, Joyce Thomas Salsman; grandchildren; Michael DeRouse, Ann DeRouse Viscome (Andrew), Brian Houmiel (Nicole), Robin Houmiel-Ward, great-grandchildren; Jake and Alex Ward, Kaylen and Kendon Houmiel and Conner Lambert.
Also surviving are sisters-in-law; Helen Gilliland, Dorothy Flowers (Hermie) and Lola Jennings and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Mrs. Gilliland was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Kevin Gilliland, brother, Lawrence R. Williams and sister, Virginia Williams.
Marjorie graduated from Hannibal High School in 1948. A few years later, she enrolled in the first class of Hannibal Public School of Practical Nursing, graduating in August 1963. She went to work as an LPN for Drs. Merrill Roller and Thomas Fischer. The firm was then joined by Dr. David Hinds. After leaving the doctor’s office, Marjorie worked at Western Printing Company as plant nurse and insurance clerk. She retired from home nursing at Heartland Home Care in 1992.
Away from work, Marjorie enjoyed gardening, hand paintings and traveling with her husband across the United States and to several countries. She was a past member of the Luther Manor Auxiliary, ARMSE and served on the Quail Ridge Board. Marjorie was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Ladies Aide and the Altar Guild.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
