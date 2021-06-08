Marjorie A. Whitelock, age 90, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:30 pm Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 o’clock noon Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Robert Craig will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Marjorie’s life will be held at 11:00 am until the time of the service Friday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Marjorie was born on January 25, 1931, in Virginia, Illinois the daughter of John and Rosa (Overhake) Rawlings.
She was united in marriage to Waymond Whitelock on September 30, 1949, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2012.
Survivors include eleven nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Whitelock was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby and a brother, Bill.
Marjorie graduated from Rensselaer High School.
Marjorie worked several years at Western Printing in Hannibal. She spent many hours reading the Bible and religious books. In her younger years Marjorie and Waymond were avid boaters and loved being on the water and waterskiing. Marjorie cherished her family and the time spent with them.
Marjorie was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Dan Yarbrough, Shane Rembusch, Danial Joseph Tutor, Jr., John Paschal, Michael Fierce and Dennis Benson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the NEMO Humane Society, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
