Hannibal Marita Drebes Jackson Jul 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marita “Joy” Drebes Jackson, 67, formerly of Palmyra and Hannibal, Mo., died July 16, 2021. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joy Maura Jerry Grandchild Malea Marita Drebes Jackson Herbert Hannibal Funeral Home Smith Arrangement Chapel Mo. Recommended for you Trending Now Parks department investing in Clemens Field renovation Charlene H. McIntyre Body found by HPD U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides update on Mark Twain Lake water levels Billy Bob Cottrell Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView