Marilyn Ruth Dilley, 84, of Kinderhook, Ill., died June 21, 2021 at her home. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry, Ill., is handling arrangements.
Kinderhook, IL
Updated: June 28, 2021 @ 8:28 pm