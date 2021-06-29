Marilyn R. Dilley

Marilyn Ruth Dilley, age 84, of Kinderhook, IL passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at her home. She was born on April 14, 1937 in Hannibal, MO to John and Elizabeth Hamann Dodd. She married Roger Dilley in 1971 at the Kinderhook United Methodist Church, and he survives.
Marilyn graduated from Hannibal High School and went on to attend Missouri Baptist University where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. She worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital, now Hannibal Regional Hospital, and retired from there in 2001. She was recognized by the State of Missouri Board of Nursing for 50 years of Nursing service. Marilyn loved caring for others and always welcomed friends in her home to join the family for a meal and good conversation. She enjoyed gardening and visiting her children. Every winter, she and Roger travelled in their motor home and she loved her dog, Mia.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Dilley; son, Randy Howe of Menifee, CA; two daughters, Tamara Howe of Kinderhook, IL and Beth (Dan) Van Ackeren of Brady, NE; two grandchildren, Patrick (Lissa) Howe of Montgomery, AL and Rachel Howe of Kansas City, MO; one great grandson, William Howe; brother, David (Loretta) Dodd of Springfield, MO; two sisters, Sandra Karr of Hannibal, MO and Linda (Bob) Wade of Houston, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Dodd; and her sister, Margaret Hathaway.
Services will be held at a future time at the Kinderhook cemetery and cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials are suggested to be made to Curing Cancer with Clubs, 519 S 3rd St, Howells, NE 68641. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.