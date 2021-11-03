Marilyn L. Walker, 77, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:50 PM, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 5, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Marilyn's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday, November 5, 2021, at the funeral home. In honor of Marilyn, the family requests those attending services to please dress casually.
Marilyn was born July 3, 1944, in Hannibal, Missouri to Dorbie White and Eva May Garrett White.
Marilyn was married to James M. Walker on February 26, 1965, in Hannibal, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include her 3 children, Tracy Walker of Hannibal, Missouri, Wendy Walker of Hannibal, Missouri and Dustin Walker of Quincy, Illinois; and 1 brother, Michael White (Mary) of Arizona.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Denita A. Walker; parents; and 1 sister, Barbara McNett Treaster.
Marilyn began her professional career at International Shoe Factory, later going to Accutherm, where she retired after 20 years with the company. She was a devoted Baptist, by faith. Marilyn was as wonderful cook and known for her delicious chive gravy she would make at Thanksgiving. Her favorite TV show was the cooking program known as Pioneer Woman. Blessed with a green thumb, she enjoyed tending to her garden and houseplants. When relaxing at home, Marilyn loved to watch Bruce Lee movies, figure skating and home renovation shows. Occasionally, she would hit the slots at the gambling boat or going out dancing. She had a true love of Blake Shelton and really enjoyed his music. Marilyn also loved her travels to Las Vegas and San Francisco. Most of all, Marilyn treasured her time with her close friends and family. She will be forever missed by those lucky enough to share in her life.
Pallbearers will be Glenn "Putt" Garrett, Scott Garrett, James Bowen, Donnie Webster, Gary Williams and Kenny Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses or the American Cancer Society for Lung Cancer.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
