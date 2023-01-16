Marilyn Faye Powell, 75, of New London, Mo., died January 13, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal. Services will be at 1 p.m., January 21, at the Second Christian Church of New London. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in New London. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., January 21, at the church. The James O'Donnell Funeral Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
New London, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.