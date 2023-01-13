Marilyn Faye Powell, 75, of New London, Mo., died January 13, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal. The James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Hayes burglary trials could be delayed by more than one year
-
Police: Argument led to shooting death of Hannibal man
-
Three injured in Friday night accident near Hannibal
-
Hannibal woman faces drug trafficking charge
-
Canton rallies back to defeat Highland, win first Highland Tournament title since 2009
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.