Marie “June” Albsmeyer Stolte

Marie “June” Albsmeyer Stolte, 97, of Jefferson City, Missouri, and formerly of Hull, Illinois, an educator of more than 36 Years, died at 9:08 pm, Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Stolte was born April 30, 1926, in Quincy, Illinois. She was the only daughter and eldest child of William “Elmer” and Twilah Julia Hood Albsmeyer. June married Donald E. Stolte, of Hull, Illinois, November 3, 1945, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Donald preceded her in death January 20th, 1989.

