Marie “June” Albsmeyer Stolte, 97, of Jefferson City, Missouri, and formerly of Hull, Illinois, an educator of more than 36 Years, died at 9:08 pm, Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Stolte was born April 30, 1926, in Quincy, Illinois. She was the only daughter and eldest child of William “Elmer” and Twilah Julia Hood Albsmeyer. June married Donald E. Stolte, of Hull, Illinois, November 3, 1945, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Donald preceded her in death January 20th, 1989.
June graduated from Seymour High School in 1944 and from Culver Stockton College, Canton, Missouri in 1969. She began her teaching career in 1945 in a one room schoolhouse in Fall Creek for a year.
Mrs. Stolte took some time off from teaching to raise her family. She returned to teach first grade in New Canton Elementary School in the West Pike Community District in 1960. She later transferred to third grade at the Hull Elementary School. She inspired all her students to do their best instilling in her students the love of reading and science. One of her favorite projects was raising Monarch butterflies in the classroom. She organized a group of boys, “The Singing Seven”, known for performing patriotic songs. June was appointed head teacher for several years retiring in 1994.
June was very active in the Hull United Methodist Church. She played the piano and taught Sunday School to third and fourth graders. She belonged to the International Honorary Organization for Women Educators: Alpha Delta Kappa and the Hannibal Business and Professional Women Club. June and her husband played in pinochle and bridge clubs with their close friends. She also enjoyed bridge clubs made up of teachers and friends.
The most important part of her life was her loving family. As the beloved matriarch, June inspired and motivated her loved ones to achieve their best in all aspects of their lives. She was her family’s biggest fan, always encouraging their education and travel pursuits. June was a lifelong scholar. She traveled extensively in the United States and Europe exploring the history and culture of the places she visited. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and wildlife, reading, and entertaining family and friends. Her home was always a warm and welcoming place to visit.
Survivors include: two daughters: Shelley (Larry) Campbell of New London, and Shirley (Russell) Goldammer of Jefferson City. Grandchildren: Michelle (Mark) Belcher, Sasha (Marquise) Sanders, Ben Resnick, Christopher “Kit” (Crystal) Campbell, Scott (Mitra) Campbell, Morgan (Trevor) Goldammer, Taylor Goldammer, and Ashton Goldammer. Great Grandchildren: Madison, Tannor, Samara, Flynn, Sami, Clara, Hamdi, Hudson, Evan, Kaden, Ian, and Haela. Also, surviving are thirteen nieces and nephews.
June Albsmeyer Stolte was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and oldest daughter: Susan Emily Stolte Resnick, her in-laws: Russell and Esther Wilson Stolte and her brother.
Friends and Family are invited to June's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hull United Methodist Church.
Private interment will be in Akers Chapel Cemetery, Pike County, Illinois.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Akers Chapel Cemetery.
