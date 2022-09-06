Marie "Terry" Gordon, 91, of Hannibal, died September 5, 2022, at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green, Mo. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., September 12, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, Mo. Visitation will be September 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Holy Family Catholic Church. The Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
Hannibal
