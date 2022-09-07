Marie Gordon

Marie "Terry" Gordon, age 91, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:00 pm Monday, September 5, 2022, at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Monday, September 12, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Fr. Alex Gabriel will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
A visitation celebrating Terry's life will be held at 10:00 am until the time of the service Monday at the Holy Family Catholic Church. The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Terry was born on July 11, 1931, in Fairfield, Vermont. The daughter of Francis L. and Alphonsine Georgiana (Belisle) Girard.
She was united in marriage to Griffith Lewis Gordon on April 14, 1954, in Fairfield, Vermont. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2017.
Survivors include her two sons, Glenn Gordon of Hannibal, MO and Stuart Gordon of Cumming, GA; and daughter; Sharon King (Stephen) of Columbia, MD. Also surviving are her six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and six siblings.
After graduating from high school, Terry went on to further her education at the University of Vermont. Terry honorably served her country in the U.S. Air Force.
Professionally, Terry worked as a teacher of Electronics and English before retiring and becoming a homemaker.
Terry was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Terry enjoyed gardening and traveling the world. Terry, along with her husband, was an avid amateur radio enthusiast. She was known by the call letters NSOZ and belonged to the HAM Radio American Radio Relay League (ARRL). The radio antennas on the family property are well known by the airplanes landing at Hannibal Regional Airport and by cars passing by on the highway.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Gordon, Stuart Gordon, Sean Gordon, Nicholas Gordon, Brian Moss and Christopher King.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
