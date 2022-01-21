Marian V. Constable

Marian "Mern" Virginia Payne Constable, 84, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 4:26 AM, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Chuck Todd will officiate.
Burial will be at Samuel Taylor Cemetery in Rockport, Illinois.
Friends and Family are invited to Marian's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be 10:00 AM until the time of services on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
Marian was born July 14, 1937, in Rockport, Illinois to Merle W. Payne and H. Rosalie Ralph Payne.
Survivors include three children, Gina Bramblett (Denny) of Hannibal, MO, Laurie Jones (Jim Darnell) of Hannibal MO, and Kristin Rawlings of Hannibal, MO, 1 sister, Sandy Lehenbauer of Hannibal, MO, 9 grandchildren, Ronnie Elliott, Brandon Dopp, Megan Jones, Adam Scott (Kaila) Kaylee Waters (Alan), Rachel Lepley (Colin) Leah Reese (Josiah), Bennett Rawlings and Olivia Rawlings. She is also survived by 13 great grandchildren and one expectant grandchild in April, and she was a wonderful "Aunt Mern" to several special nieces, nephews a friend to many, especially Ms. Bette Griggs, her roommate at Luther Manor and her dear friend.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Danny Dopp, an infant brother, Harold Ralph Payne, one sister, Carole Bradshaw and two infant grandsons, Cory Daniel Jones and James Andrew Scott.
Marian was graduate of Hannibal High School Class of 1955.
She previously worked at Western Printing, the Hannibal Clinic, and the Carol Lee Donut Shop. She was also the former owner and operator along with D.L. Wamsley of The Water Hole.
Marian loved old war movies and Steve McQueen was one of her all-time favorites. Marian took great pleasure in a good cup of hot coffee with just the right amount of Coffeemate creamer. Family times at her sister’s home in Griggsville, playing cards and boardgames were treasured. A terrific dancer, Marian was known to do “the Jitterbug” with her sister, Sandy, taking the lead. In her younger years Marian was also known as a talented pool player. Marian always fondly remembered the trips she took cross country to visit her daughter in California. It was the times with family that meant the most to Marian. She was a beloved mom, grandma, aunt and friend to many.
She was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Loaves and Fishes Program.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Loaves and Fishes Program.
