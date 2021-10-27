Maria L. McGruder

Maria Lene McGruder, 58, of Palmyra, passed away at 6:26 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, MO.
There will be no formal service but memorial services will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel of Palmyra, MO.
Maria was born March 21, 1963, in Hannibal, MO to Richard Milton and Joyce Johnson McGruder.
Survivors include her sister, Diane McGruder of Quincy, IL; 2 brothers Richard Alan McGruder (Selene) of Palmyra, MO, Kenneth Milton (Anabelle) of Hannibal, MO; 2 nieces Dimonique McGruder of Denver, CO and Megan McGruder of Colorado, and 3 great nephews; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and amazing neighbors.
Maria was preceded in death by her Parents and Significant Other, Owen Goodman.
Maria graduated with the Palmyra Class of 1981. She enjoyed shopping, baking, Birthday celebrations, working on crossword puzzles, collecting, and redeeming lottery tickets for prizes, watching TV shows Big Brother and Survivor, watching the NBA, and just relaxing in her chair outside. Her favorite colors were pink, purple, and lime green. She was known for her delicious deviled eggs, baked beans, blackberry tart, Rice Krispies treats, and Texas sheet cake. She enjoyed baking goodies for her niece Dimonique. They shared a special bond; they were born on the same day March 21st.
She was baptized and attended Park Chapel Baptist Church in her younger years. She was Christian by Faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Kidney Care of Adams County.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
