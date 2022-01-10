Margo E Reese, 67, of Hannibal Missouri, passed away on Friday January 7th, 2022, at 12:22 AM.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, January 15, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Gerald Weathers and Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Margo E. Reese’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00PM January 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Margo E. Reese was born April 23, 1954, in Hannibal MO to Alonzo F. Hall and Anna Holman Hall.
Margo was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Terry Buckner; and her granddaughter, Zena Reese.
Other survivors include her three daughters: Marla Bonner of Clarksville TN, Deetra Ingram (Joseph) of Hannibal MO, and Maki’Ala Reese of Hannibal MO; two sisters: Paula Weathers and Becky Hamilton of Hannibal MO; six Grandchildren: Niesha Bonner, Kevin Bonner II, Tyrell Ingram, Zaria Reese, Zora Reese, and Ziana Reese; and Great Grandchild Amya Coates.
Professionally, Margo worked for the Marion County Sheriff Department as a dispatcher, later retiring from there.
Away from work, Margo enjoyed watching her grandchildren playing sports and dancing. During the children’s events, she could be found proudly taking pictures. She loved attending Women of Prayer luncheons, Monday night Bible Study, and Sunday morning Church Service at New Embassy Ministries. A memorable event for Margo was family fellowship after church service every Sunday. While relaxing, she enjoyed reading inspirational books of the power of God and she was excellent at solving Sudoku. Some of her favorite television shows to watch were Gunsmoke, Bonanza and Perry Mason. When visiting her daughter in Tennessee, she would always make a trip to Nashville and treat herself to her favorite pralines.
Most of all, Margo simply cherished the time she spent with her family. She especially enjoyed the moments she shared with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Memorial contributions may be made to Women of Prayer, New Embassy Ministries for the Homeless, or American Heart Association.
Pallbearers will be Tyrell Ingram, Alonzo Hamilton, James Mosley, Shawn Bell, Eric J. Jones, Jr., and Pra’von McBride
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
