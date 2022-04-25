Margery R. Lubke, 77, of French Settlement, passed away at 9:23 pm Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital in Gonzales, LA.
Friends and Family are invited to Margery's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday May 2, 2022, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
A Funeral service will be held at 10am Tuesday May 3, 2022, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Pastor Dave Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Margery was born March 10, 1945, in Monmouth, IL to Verdie and Twila Mae Vance Artz. She was married to Larry Lubke on July 14, 1963, in Biggsville, IL. He survives.
Other survivors include her 4 children Laura Sullivan (friend and business partner Paul Garrison) of Palmyra, MO, Colleen Gaines (Paul) of French Settlement, LA, Larry "Bud" Lubke (Jaime) of Palmyra, and Diana Drebenstedt (Darryl) of Palmyra; sisters Betty Frink (Jim) of Rock Island, IL, and Diana Beall of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren Brandon Sullivan, Megan Sullivan both of Palmyra, Hannah Kinchen (Ben), Katheryn Gaines (LA), Casey Lubke (Kadence) of MI, Kyle Lubke (Marisa) of TX, Brittanie Petry (K.J.) of MO, C.J. Lubke and Bo Charlton both of MO, Julia Clifton (Brandon Raccio) of MS, and Austin Drebenstedt (Tyler) of IL; great grandchildren Brooke & Myles Sullivan, Ryane Kelly, Rylee Kelly, Jordan Gaines, Brayden Gaines, Kacen Lubke, Layla Lubke, Hanita and Enrique Lubke, Brynlee Petry, Benjamin Kinchen, and Ariyanna Clifton.
Margery was preceded in death by her Parents and one brother Vernon Brentise.
During her career Margery worked for Hannibal Clinic as a filing clerk for many years. Although, a little shy, once she got to know them, she was very caring and treasured those friendships, maintaining them for years to come. She was gifted with the ability to play piano by ear, mostly learned from her mother who played piano for the movies before talkies came along. She loved music and had a beautiful voice. Recently, she and her husband loved to enjoy SiriusXM radio in her new car singing along to the golden hits from the 60's. Margery always seemed to have her sweet tea in a Styrofoam cup, yes it had to be a Styrofoam cup, nothing else would do! Margery had a vast collection of over 3,000 pigs, she loved the little guys whether they were on a calendar, dolls, pictures, pillows, or figurines, they all made her happy. An avid reader, she loved James Patterson books and often kept one nearby. As an adopted child, she had no idea she had several siblings until she was in her 50's so she relished the annual family reunions they attended on both sides of the family. She enjoyed her soaps, antiquing with her daughters, crafting, and her new hobby, quilting. Margery's biggest blessing was her wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored and spent time with them as often as she could.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Sullivan, Casey Lubke, Kyle Lubke, Austin Drebenstedt, Bo Charlton, and Christian Lubke.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family payable to Larry Lubke.
Honorary pallbearers will be all her granddaughters.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
