Margarette L. Macfarlane, 63, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:20 AM Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, February 26, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Ronn Pasha will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Margarette’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Margarette was born September 27, 1957, in Pekin, IL to Robert E. Draffen and Frances L. Pruitt Draffen. She was married to William J. Macfarlane on August 17, 1976 in Pekin, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are 6 children: Shad Macfarlane of Oklahoma City, OK, William W. Macfarlane (Jennifer) of Quincy, IL, Johnathon Curtis Macfarlane of Hannibal, MO, Craig Allen Macfarlane of Hannibal, MO, Judith Ann Brod (Brent) of Quincy, IL, and Jamie Lynn Macfarlane (Darin) of Hannibal, MO; 1 brother, John Draffen of Pekin, IL; 1 sister-in-law, Christina Draffen of Pekin, IL; 12 grandchildren: William Charles Macfarlane III, Katie Hanauer, Haleigh Macfarlane, Alexis Macfarlane, James Smith, Jenna Conrad, Ryder Conrad, Rian Conrad, Skyy Brod, Maycie Macfarlane, Bryce Macfarlane, Rylee Smith (Aron); and 1 expectant grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Margarette was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers; Phillip Draffen and Douglass Draffen; and 1 infant daughter, Jenna Macfarlane.
Professionally, Margarette was a caseworker for the Northeast Missouri Correctional Center.
Away from work, Margarette enjoyed playing bingo at the American Legion and visiting the casino to try her luck at the slot machines. A wonderful cook, Margarette made the most delicious homemade fudge and chocolate chip cookies.
Margarette was proud of her heritage. As part Cherokee, she loved to collect Native American artifacts.
Catching up on her favorite shows, going to yard sales, and simply window shopping were a few things Margarette took pleasure in. Most of all, she enjoyed the time she could spend with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Margarette was a Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cary Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.