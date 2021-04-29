Margaret M. McDowell, 85, of Wildwood, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:04 PM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Parc Provence Nursing Home in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 12 PM on May 4, 2021 at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Father Matthew Flatley will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Margaret's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 11 AM until 12 PM on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Margaret was born July 12, 1935, in Hannibal, MO to Francis Hoyt McDowell and Mary Patricia (O'Brien) McDowell.
Survivors include one brother James McDowell of Quincy, IL; one aunt, Mary Frances McDowell of Quincy, Il; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers Willard "Bill" McDowell and Thomas P. McDowell.
Margaret was a 1952 graduate of McCooey High School. She attended Fontbonne University and graduated from Quincy College in 1957.
Margaret was an elementary teacher at several schools throughout the Chicago area. She retired from Wilmette School District in 1991 after 23 years of service. During her many years in Chicago she enjoyed the theater, symphony, and Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.
After retiring she moved to Sun City West, Arizona. She loved the warm Arizona climate and enjoyed playing golf and socializing with friends.
Margaret was Catholic by faith.
