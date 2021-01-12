Fulton, Mo. Margaret Karcher Jan 12, 2021 Jan 12, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margaret Karcher, 91, of Fulton, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, died Jan. 12, 2021, at her home. Grand View Vuneral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now David M. Walterscheid HiSET brings dream to life for Hannibal resident Lawrence "Larry" Williams Pike County man helped end slavery Carol Ann Sharkey Gottman Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView