Margaret J. Howes, 75, of Hannibal, passed away at 1:27 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at her home.
The family will host a Life Celebration at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Huckleberry Park Pavilion in Hannibal.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Margaret was born Jan. 24, 1947, in Hannibal, to John L. Shepherd and Hazel "Judy" Stone Shepherd.
She was married to Robert K. "Bob" Howes in May 26, 1962, in Hannibal. He preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2015.
Other survivors include four children, Threasa Doyle (Jerry) of Wilmington, Ill.; Robin Smith (Kenny) of Center, Mo.; Donna Waters (Steve) of New London, Mo.; Deanna Howes (Rob Wyckoff) of Palmyra, Mo.; and a son, Raymond Arch (Tara) of Hannibal; a brother, Ronald Shepherd of Vandalia, Mo.; two sisters, Mary Shepherd and Bonnie Conrad, both of Hannibal; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Marvin Shepherd, Larry Shepherd and Ricky Shepherd; a sister, Agatha Boyer, and a son-in-law, Danny Jensen.
Professionally Margaret worked as an assembler for the Red Wing Shoe Factory and later worked as a nurse's assistant at Luther Manor Care Center.
Margaret enjoyed cooking and baking and made the best homemade bread, raisin pie and pecan pie. Fishing and camping at the bay, visits to the boat to play the slots and crocheting were a few of Margaret's favorites. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed dancing.
Margaret was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
