Margaret H Boss, age 95, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at The Arbors at Bluff Creek, in Columbia MO. She lived most of her adult life on the farm in New London, MO.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home & Burial Park, in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Chris Kuenzle, of New London First Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
A visitation celebrating Margaret’s life will be held at 10:00 am until time of service Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Margaret was born on January 1, 1927, in Palmyra, MO, daughter of Amos and Orpha Moreland Smith. She was married to Robert Albert Boss on July 25th, 1948 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Margaret is survived by one son; Mike (Joyce) Boss of Wright City, MO, Two daughters; Connie Boudreau of Jefferson City, MO and Debbie (Tony) Castrop of Centralia, MO, 4 grandchildren; John (Kathy) Boss of St. Paul, MO, Teri (Bobby) Nichols of Wright City, MO, Kim (Mitch) Werdehausen of Jefferson City, MO, Alison (Ryan) Trullinger of St.Louis, MO, Marsha (Mark) Sulltrop of Columbia, MO and 12 great grandchildren; Bobby, Benji, Bella, Brody, Cole, Piper, Trent, Blaine, Kambrie, Jalen, Ely and Maris. And a sister; Doris Smith of Sherman Oaks, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Roy and Russell Smith, one sister Maurine Drebes, one grandson; Timothy Castrop and a longtime special friend, George Gundling.
Margaret worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Hannibal in her younger years. Margaret and Albert shared in the lifelong farming operation of crops and dairy. She always had a big garden and canned the produce. Margaret loved quilts, Precious Moment figurines, music and dancing. She loved to travel, going places such as Germany, Alaska, and Hawaii. She was a longtime member of New London First Baptist Church.
Pallbearers: Mike Boss, Tony Castrop, John Boss, Mitch Werdehausen, Bobby Nichols, Ryan Trullinger, Dan Dolbeare
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of New London 201 3rd Street, New London, MO 63459 , in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
