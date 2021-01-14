Margaret E. Karcher

Margaret Elizabeth Karcher, 91, of Fulton, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Father Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Margaret was born on May 27, 1929, in Monroe City, Missouri the son of Gordon and Margaret (Griffin) Hill.
She was united in marriage to Alfred Bryce Karcher on May 15, 1948, in Monroe City, Mo., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Alfred preceded her in death on April 20, 2019.
Survivors include her sons, Garry Karcher of Fulton, Mo., and Dennis Karcher (Tami) of Surprise, Ariz.; brother, Daniel Hill (Delores) of St. Louis, Mo.; sisters, Naomi Lehenbauer of Monroe City, Mo., Reva Ogle (Bernard) of Huntington, Mo., and Shirley Zoller (Jay) of Osage Beach, Mo.; grandchildren, Paula Warwick (Chris), Denise Handlon (Michael), Catherine Harrison (Matthew) and Kevin Karcher (Terry); eight great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Karcher was preceded in death by three brothers, Vincil Hill, Leo Hill and Raymond Hill; three sisters, Francis Zeiger, Virginia Stull and Lorene Webb; daughter-in-law, Amelia Karcher; brother-in-law, Morris Lehenbauer; and grandson, Donald Karcher.
Margaret graduated from Monroe City High School. She was a homemaker in her earlier years, helping raise her children. Later working at Mattel Toys while living in California. Upon Alfred's retirement, Margaret and Alfred moved back to the Hannibal area to be closer to their family and later moved to Fulton to be with their son Garry and family.
Margaret's hobbies include crafts, quilting with her friends, gardening and canning. Cooking was something Margaret enjoyed and was known for her delicious desserts. Margaret's biggest love was her family and the time spent together at family gatherings, dinners, holiday's and special occasions.
Mrs. Karcher was a catholic by faith.
Pallbearers will be Remy LaHue, Timothy Handlon, Brayden Riley, Michael Handlon, Matthew Harrison and Devon Cook.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Margaret's memorial page at grandviewfuneral.com.