Margaret E. Harbison, 90, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:32 PM, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 14, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Stacie Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Margaret's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
Margaret was born October 8, 1932, in Hannibal, MO to William Knollhoff and Edna O'Briant Knollhoff.
She was married to James Harbison Sr. on January 26, 1952, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2015.
Survivors include her children, Deborah Janes (Shannon) of Hannibal, MO, Valerie Munzlinger of Hannibal, MO, James V. Harbison Jr. (Cindy) of Glen Carbon, IL; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Mitchell, Joshua Bach, Mathew Munzlinger (Rachel), Mark Munzlinger (Denise), Megan Herrera (Stalin), Katie Spurlock (Aaron), Tori Veitch (Jacob); 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Joseph W. Harbison; three brothers, William D. Knollhoff, Harry E. Knollhoff, and Walter Knollhoff; and two sisters, Ana Mary Stamp, and Lillie Harrell.
Professionally, Margaret worked for K-Mart for over 20 years in customer service.
Margaret enjoyed her time spent at home crocheting and putting together jigsaw puzzles. An avid reader, Margaret simply enjoyed spending time at home. Margaret also loved to cook for her family, she always baked the best desserts and loved making candy at Christmas. Most of all, Margaret loved her family and cherished her time spent with them.
Pallbearers will be Mathew Munzlinger, Joshua Bach, Mark Munzlinger, Stalin Herrera, Aaron Spurlock, and Jacob Veitch.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Rainbow Network, a Christian based relief organization for Nicaragua.
