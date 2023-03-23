Margaret Ann McGruder, 81, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:15 PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Margaret's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday at the funeral home.
Margaret was born February 26, 1942, in Monroe City, MO to Harold Franklin McGruder and Loretta White McGruder.
Survivors include her six children, Robert McGruder of Hannibal, MO, Diana Enyard of Hannibal, MO, Marvin Abbey (Mary Strickland) of Hannibal, MO, Bradley McGruder of Hannibal, MO, Melvin McGruder (Michelle) of Hannibal, MO, and Marcus McGruder of Hannibal, MO; three grandchildren she raised, Cheri Johnson of Hannibal, MO, Sha'linda Hayes of Hannibal, MO, and Sharelle Abbey of Hannibal, MO; two brothers, Sammy McGruder of Hannibal, MO, and Franklin McGruder of Hannibal, MO; six sisters, Carla Abbey of Hannibal, MO, Lillian McGruder of Hannibal, MO, Janette Harris of Peoria, IL, Georgia Clark (Stanley) of Hannibal, MO, Vanessa McGruder of Hannibal, MO, and Sherri Riding (Monty) of Hannibal, MO; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; longtime companion, Robert Abbey; two daughters, Julia Johnson, and Linda Abbey; one son, Steven Abbey; two sisters, Martha Tate, and Dorothy White; one brother, Robert White Sr.; granddaughter, Sharelle "Miss Piggy" Abbey; and two grandsons, Lesley Abbey, and Keelo Strickland.
Margaret worked as a housekeeper for many local doctors. She took great pride in raising her children and was the backbone and rock of her family. Margaret was a very loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, the best you could ever have. She had a smile so bright, it would light up any room. Margaret loved playing bingo, cooking big holiday dinners, planting flowers in her yard. Margaret especially loved Christmas and all the beautiful lights. Above all, Margaret deeply loved her family and friends and the time she spent with them. She is and always will be missed.
Margaret was Baptist by faith and was a member of 8th and Center Street Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie White, Curtis White, Antonio "Moe" McGruder, Keyana Strickland, Roger Abbey, Julius Abbey, and Timez Abbey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
