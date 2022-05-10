Margaret A. Nietiedt, 79, of Monroe City and formerly of New London, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home in Monroe City, Missouri.
Private graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Margaret was born December 24, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri to John H. McSweeney and Christine Bareis McSweeney.
She was married to Burhl F. Nietiedt on June 2, 1962, in Palmyra, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2011.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Milby (Tim) of Tampa, Florida; three grandchildren, Jessica Reed (Don), Jourdan Milby, and Christopher Milby; seven great grandchildren: Shiiana Milby, Karter Milby, Kaiden Milby, Kieran Milby, Khilen Milby, Trystan Northcut, Alita Reed and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jerry McSweeney, and Ernest McSweeney.
Margaret was a homemaker.
Margaret enjoyed crafting with yarn and plastic canvases. Being outdoors brought Margaret joy. Most of all she cherished the times she shared with her family.
Pallbearers will be Jourdan Milby, Don Reed, Tim Milby, Tony McSweeney, Neil Nietiedt, and Kevin Nietiedt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe City Sheltered Workshop.
Online condolences may be made at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
