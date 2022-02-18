Marcia L. Davis, 62, of Kinderhook Illinois, passed away at 7:10 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy Illinois.
A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 10:00 am at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Marcia's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Monday, February 21, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Marcia was born September 12, 1959, in Hannibal, MO to Marion L. Conrad and Virginia M. Martin Conrad.
Survivors include her two daughters, Annette Pinkerton (Patrick) of Chicago, IL, and Kelly Garner (Trevor) of Coral Springs, FL, sister, Sheila Quinlin (Dan) of Hannibal, MO, granddaughter, Ainsley Garner, brother-in-law, David Lawson of Hull, IL, numerous nieces and nephews.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Carla Lawson and brother, Alan Conrad.
Marcia was employed as Director of Finance at the National Personal Training Institute. She was a graduate of Lewis University in Romeoville, IL.
Marcia attended Oakwood Christian Church.
Marcia was at her best when she was spending time with her family and friends. She adored her granddaughter and was the ultimate indulgent grandma. Marcia was a world traveler and especially loved her time spent in Ireland and Paris. Closer to home, she would take off to the beaches of Coral Springs, FL to soak in the sun and surf. Marcia was a true sports fan, she cheered on the Chicago Bulls and Black Hawks. Showing her true love of the game, she was also a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Notre Dame Football. Marcia would occasionally partake of another type of gaming at a nearby casino. She liked to test her luck at the slot machines. Getting together with friends and family to play card or board games was also a favorite pastime of Marcia. If her sister happened to make her homemade tenderloins, then the evening was perfect. She enjoyed rock music from the 70's and 80's. Her favorite artists were Tom Petty, Meatloaf and John Mellencamp. In her younger years, she would be in the crowds of a live concert, dancing to the music of her favorite band. She lived her best life every day and brought joy to those who knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Association or Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Flynn, Eric Flynn, Joe Beale, Reid Pullian.
Online condolences may be made, and video tribute maybe viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com
