Marcella L. Lubker

Marcella Lorraine Lubker, 88, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:34 AM, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Beth Haven Gardens in Hannibal, MO.
Private family services will be held later.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Lorraine was born June 23, 1932, in St. Louis, MO to Edward Anthony Gulewitz and Estelle Bernadene Talarski Gulewitz.
She was married to Wallace Taylor Lubker on September 4, 1954 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2011.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl “Sherre” Kathleen Mobley (David C.) of New London, MO; 3 grandchildren: Austin David Mobley (Nandini Mazumder) of New Delhi, India, Ethan Taylor Mobley (Jenna Shannon) of Savage, MN, and Kate Elizabeth Mobley of St. Paul, MN; and 2 great-grandchildren, Jack Patrick Mobley and George Kenneth Mobley.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Virginia Mae Rose; and her brother, Edward Anthony Gulewitz Jr.
Lorraine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed raising her family while working with her husband. Together Lorraine and Wallace owned and operated a Ben Franklin store in St. Louis, MO where Lorraine was the bookkeeper. Until her retirement, Lorraine also served as an administrative assistant at St. Louis Community college for 18 years.
A talented baker, Lorraine was famous for her Christmas cookies and a variety of pies she would bake. Following politics, listening to musicals, and reading were some of Lorraine’s favorites. She also simply loved to be in her home. Lorraine took pleasure in her dogs through the years. A championship bowler for many years, Lorraine loved to visit the lanes. Lorraine was also had an appreciation for music and was herself a beautiful soprano voice when she would sing. Most of all though, Lorraine was devoted to her family, always cherishing the moments they could be together.
Lorraine was a Catholic by faith.
Lorraine’s family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care that has been shown to their mother by the staff at both Beth Haven Gardens and Community Loving Care Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.