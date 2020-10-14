Madaline Smith, 88, of Center, Missouri, passed away at 10:40 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at the New Payson Cemetery in Payson, Illinois.
Friends and Family are invited to Madaline’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be 2:00 PM until the time of services at the funeral home.
Madaline was born April 17, 1932, in Marion County, MO to John W. Coleman and Viola L. Simmons Coleman.
She was married on July 18, 1951 in Quincy, Illinois to Carl Edward Smith. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1970.
Survivors include her 4 children, Mary Carlene Booher (Steve) of Taylor, MO, Kenneth Eugene Smith (Roxie) of Coralville, IA, Pamela Jean Ford (Mark) of Center, MO and John William Smith (Rochelle) of Bartonville, Illinois, and 1 sister, Lucy Emerick of Quincy, Illinois. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Madaline was preceded in death by her parents, and 3 brothers, Donald Coleman, Robert Coleman and Harold Coleman.
Professionally Madeline worked as a housekeeper at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, retiring in 1997.
Madaline enjoyed quilting, watching westerns, jig saw puzzles and word search puzzles. She was an animal lover and loved her dogs.
Most of all Madaline loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandkids.
Madaline attended Central Baptist Church in Quincy, Illinois.
Pallbearers will be Tucker Aeschlimon, Ryan Booher, Jay Fugate, Mark Ford, Brittany Smith, Gary Smith, Rich Smith and Robert Booher.
Honorary pallbearers will be Madaline’s grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.