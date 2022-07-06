Mabel C. Rickey

Mabel “Bootsie” Charlene Rickey, 90, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:26 PM, Monday, July 4, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, July 11, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Mr. Bill Dexheimer will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Mabel’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mabel was born May 24, 1932, in Hannibal, MO to Charles F. Kelsay and Mary Virginia Moss Kelsay.
She was married to Oscar Junior Rickey on November 22, 1952, in Hernando, MS. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1988.
Other survivors include her sons, Donnie Rickey (Cindy) of Hannibal, MO, Danny Rickey of Hannibal, MO, Kevin Rickey of Hannibal, MO, Charles Rickey (Rhonda) of Hannibal, MO, Michael Rickey of Hannibal, MO; daughters, Debbie Quinlin of Hannibal, MO, Tammy Rickey (Steve) of Hannibal, MO, Janis Howe (Scott) of Hannibal, MO, and Judy Hinds (David) of Hannibal, MO; brother, Charles Kelsay (Carla) of Groveland, FL; sister, Betty Jennings (Bill) of Idabell, OK; 37 grandchildren; 65 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randall “Randy” Lee Rickey; daughter, Ginger Culp; two sisters, Doris Summers, and Shirley Smith; three grandchildren, Donnie Wayne Rickey,
Danny Dewayne Rickey, and Danielle Ann Rickey.
Mabel worked as a dietician cook at the Shady Lawn Lodge for many years and then later retired from the Luther Manor Nursing Center.
Mabel loved to watch St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and play bingo. A wonderful cook, she always enjoyed gathering her family for Sunday dinners and holiday meals. Mabel also simply enjoyed quiet moments reading her Bible. A loving mother and grandmother, Mabel treasured the times she shared with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mabel was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Brenton Rickey, Lance Quinlin, Kevin Rickey II, Chad Brooks, Ryan Howe, Tom Hinds, Charles Rickey II, Jake Rickey and Bradley Rickey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mabel’s other grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.