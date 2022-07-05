Mabel “Bootsie” Charlene Rickey, 90, of Hannibal, died at 12:26 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, in Hannibal. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Friends and Family are invited to Mabel’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Hannibal
