M. Virginia Hudson, 94, of Palmyra passed away peacefully at 6:40 AM on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Missouri.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Missouri.
Funeral Services will follow immediately at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Deacon Luke Mahsman will officiate and interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Palmyra, Missouri.
Virginia was born on June 23, 1927 in Edina, Missouri, to Leo and Edith Bachman.
She was married to Clarence J. Hudson on March 27, 1976 in Palmyra, Missouri. They enjoyed 40 years together before Clarence preceded her in death on January 12, 2016.
Virginia was a very active person and in her early years, worked as a waitress and cook. She also worked at the Crown Shoe Factory in Palmyra for many years. Virginia loved to be outdoors and was especially passionate about raising and arranging flowers. She could often be found in her flower gardens tending and caring for her flowers. Virginia and Clarence were pretty much inseparable, often enjoying walks together and their favorite past time, spending the day fishing. She enjoyed playing “Pitch” with anyone in the family that would play. She was known by her family as a loving, caring, and happy person who enjoyed life and her family.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, two brothers Herschel Bachman, and Harold Bachman and one sister Louisa Robertson
Memorials may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice.
