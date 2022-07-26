Mary Beth Lewton, 65, of Mexico, Mo., died July 23, 2022, at her home. Services will be July 28, at 7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico. Burial will be at a later date at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Visitation will be July 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mexico, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.