M. Alice Mickels Pipkin, 73, of Camdenton, Missouri and formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:08 PM, Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Alice's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday August 10, 2021, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rosary will begin at 4:30 PM.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday August 11, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Father Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
The family requests that if you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.
Alice was born April 15, 1948, in Hannibal, MO to Forest Lester Mickels and Pauline Grace Foster Mickels.
She was married to Jackie Louis Pipkin on December 24, 1966, in Hannibal, MO. He survives. Alice was a devoted and loving wife for almost 55 years. They enjoyed making memories together.
Survivors include her 3 children, Bradley Louis Pipkin of St. Louis, MO, Cherrie Kayelynn Pipkin- Allen of Hannibal, MO and Justin Mickel Pipkin of Camdenton, MO, 3 brothers, Mark Mickels (Paula) of Hannibal, MO, Forest Mickels of Sarasota, FL and John Mickels (Brenda) of Hannibal, MO, 3 sisters, Penny Closs (Randy) of Hannibal, MO, Nancy Mickels of Hannibal, MO and Michelle Bush of Hannibal, MO; 6 grandchildren Caleb Allen, Cody Allen, Madison Allen, Louis Pipkin, Danielle Pipkin, and Bonnie Ramspott.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, Joe Mickels and 1 sister, Carol Powers.
Professionally Alice was the owner and operator of her own daycare, which she had for many years. She previously worked as a Merchandiser for K-Mart. A kind and caring woman, Alice could often be found sewing clothing for her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking and baking especially apple, blackberry, and cherry pies. A favorite memory was about how she always carved an a, b, or c, in the top crust so it was known what kind of pie it was. Her children whose names began with the same letters thought that the a, b, and c stood for their initials! They were shocked to discover it wasn't about them but rather the kind of berry inside the pie. Alice enjoyed playing Spades & Euchre with her family and friends, reading a good book, and playing with her dog Keanu. Alice was very proud of the fact that she graduated from HLG in her fifties! A woman with a big heart Alice cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was very proud and always fought for the things she believed in, especially her family.
Pallbearers will be Mark Mickels, Brad Pipkin, Caleb Allen, Forest Mickels, Justin Pipkin and Cody Allen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family School or NEMO Humane Society.
Honorary pallbearers will be Madison Allen, Danielle Pipkin, Louis Pipkin, Bonnie Ramspott, and Cherrie Allen.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.