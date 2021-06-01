Lynne Patrice Bagchi

Lynne Patrice (Dexheimer) Bagchi, age 64, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:28 am Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the First Assembly of God Church in Hannibal. Pastor Brandon Hampton and Bro. Bill Dexheimer will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Lynne’s life will be held 9:00 am until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
The family is being served by the Grand View Funeral Home of Hannibal.
Lynne was born on July 20, 1956, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of David A. and Francis W. “Jeanie” (Patrick) Dexheimer.
She was united in marriage to Vanu Bagchi on January 5, 2008 in Hannibal and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2017.
Survivors include her children, James Pryor and wife Kelli of Troy, MO, LeAnne Soondrum and husband Jesse of Palmyra, MO, Rebecca Bogue of Hannibal, MO and Hannah Bogue of Kansas City, MO; brothers, Dave Dexheimer and wife Dorothy of Hannibal, MO and Bill Dexheimer and wife Barb of Saverton, MO; sister, Andrea Shrum and husband Tom of Saverton, MO; grandchildren, Gideon Bogue, Garet Thompson, Judah Reading, Evelyn Pryor and Malachi Soondrum and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bagchi was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Dexheimer and nephew, David M. “Davy” Dexheimer.
Lynne graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1974. She had previously worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Best Buy Pharmacy in Hannibal and as the secretary at the First Assembly of God Church in Hannibal.
Lynne’s faith and family was everything to her. She was always a part of the Praise & Worship team at church and was very active in Bible studies. Lynne was also a very talented singer that loved to sing for her church family and friends. Trips to the river front sipping on coffee and watching the boats go by was something Lynne enjoyed to do with her family and friends. She also enjoyed visiting antique shops, decorating her home for the holiday’s, keeping her home nice and playing golf with Vanu. Lynne’s biggest love was her family. She cherished family gatherings, holidays and the love of her family.
Lynne was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Hannibal.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dave Dexheimer, Bill Dexheimer, Billy Dexheimer, Gideon Bogue, Garet Thompson and Tom Shrum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Siteman Cancer Center, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Lynne’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com