Lyman Riegel

Lyman Maurice Riegel, 93, of Springfield, formerly of Jacksonville, died at 7:43 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Lyman used his first name professionally but was known as “Maurice” to his large extended family and old friends.
He was born February 20, 1928, in Palmyra, MO, the eighth of eleven children born to Roy W. and Nellie Byrd Griffith Riegel. Lyman married Elizabeth A. Lacy on May 16, 1954, in Hannibal, MO; she preceded him in death on September 27, 1996. He later married Lyla Ervin Riley of Virginia, IL, and she preceded him in death in 2016.
Lyman finished high school in three years in order to enlist early in the U.S. Army during WWII. After his service, he attended several colleges, graduating from the University of Missouri in 1952. Lyman earned his master’s degree in Clinical Psychology from Bradley University in 1953. He was ABD – “All But Dissertation” – toward completing his doctorate when his four children interrupted his formal educational path. Lyman pursued additional education throughout his life. He was a Licensed Psychologist for the State of Illinois and the State of Missouri. While in Fulton, Missouri, he worked for the Maximum Security Unit at the Fulton State Hospital. After moving to Jacksonville, Lyman was employed at the Jacksonville Mental Health & Developmental Center. He also played a substantial role in founding and serving the Brown County and Schuyler County Mental Health Centers. Decades later, after moving to Marshall, MO, Lyman served a similar client population at the Marshall (MO) Mental Health Center and was instrumental in gaining accreditation for the Marshall Habilitation Center. He was widely recognized as an excellent diagnostician in both Illinois and Missouri.
Lyman was a thirty-plus year member of Kiwanis International and was recognized as a George F. Hixon Fellow in 2002 by the Jacksonville (IL) Noon Club. He was a past President of both of the Fulton, MO, and Jacksonville clubs, and served as Secretary of the Fulton and Marshall, MO clubs for a total of 11 years. Lyman was a two-time Lieutenant Governor of Division 29 in the Illinois-Eastern Iowa District, also later serving as Chairman of the Laws and Regulations Committee. He was a member of the Legion of Honor and was recognized as Distinguished Kiwanian of the Year in the late 1990s.
An active member of the Boy Scouts of America, Lyman earned his Eagle Scout Badge in 1945. As an adult in Jacksonville, he was active in Troop 113, serving several times as Chairman of the Troop Committee, and was proud to be a Wood Badger, teaching advanced leadership skills. Lyman served as Asst. Scoutmaster for a troop at the Illinois School for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing, and was Chairman of the Eagle Scout Board of Review in Jacksonville, and Mexico, MO. He served as a Regional Camp Inspector for BSA and surveyed camps in Illinois and Michigan for compliance. Lyman was proud of discovering and closing an illegal shooting range at one camp.
In 2002, he became a Master Mason of AF&AM Lodge No. 544 in Virginia, IL (Blue Lodge, Scottish Rite).
While in Jacksonville, Lyman was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church. He enjoyed rock and arrowhead hunting. Lyman was happiest while taking his family on outdoor trips, continuing a Riegel family tradition of bird watching and plant identification. With permission, he and his wife, Liz, often took their four children on day trips to search creek beds to collect geodes, and to nearby woodlands to collect morel mushrooms. Lyman was a voracious reader and lover of words, traits he passed on to his children. He enjoyed gardening, games, Mizzou football, and cut-throat Riegel Family Reunion croquet matches. Lyman loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.
He was quick with a joke and loved to tell stories. Lyman had a booming voice, and his hearty laugh was a familiar sound to his friends, family, and neighbors. While he was a keenly intelligent man and very well-educated, Lyman enjoyed downplaying his knowledge, much to the amused chagrin of his children. He was a kind-hearted man and a good listener and loved to give his support and counsel to those who needed it.
Lyman is survived by his four children, Lisa (fiancé, Mario Perrino) Riegel of Springfield, Lyman “Bruce” (wife, Janet) Riegel of Columbus, OH, Paul G. Riegel of Tucson, AZ, and Leslie Riegel (husband, Mark) Cully of Springfield; grandchildren, Lauren and Michael Ruby, Paul R. (wife, Jenna) Riegel, Marie (husband, Eddie) Robbins, Robert (wife, Caitlin) Riegel, and Logan Riegel; eight great-grandchildren; three siblings, Nellie Berniece “Niecie” Richmond of Indiana, Bonnie “Jean” Wammack of Texas, and Robert “Bob” Riegel of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by seven of his siblings: Gerald Riegel, Dr. Garland Riegel, Virginia Peterson, Roy W. “Bubby” Riegel Jr., Frances Riegel, Nadine Lankford, and Joan Barton.
Private interment with military honors will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
