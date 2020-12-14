Center, Mo. Lyle Smith Dec 14, 2020 Dec 14, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lyle Smith, 88, of Center, Mo., died Dec. 14, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Murder-suicide reported in Monroe County Tyler W. Smith Sr. Kirk A. Morawitz Shelbina woman dies in collision Kathlyn Broemmer Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView