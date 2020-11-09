NEW LONDON, Mo. Lyle E. Campbell Nov 9, 2020 Nov 9, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lyle E. Campbell, 97, of New London died Nov. 9, 2020, at his home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home James O'donnell Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Ashley Dawn Myers Russell B. DeLaPorte Council gives businesswoman 'second chance' Former hospital redevelopment plans take step forward Daniel T. Dyke Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView