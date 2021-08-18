Lowell C. Bankhead, Jr.

Lowell Carey Bankhead Jr., 73, of Jefferson City, MO (formerly of Higbee, MO) passed away August 14, 2021 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. He had been in failing health for several months.
Carey was born on October 14, 1947 to Lowell Carey Bankhead Sr. and Erma Lee (Green) Bankhead in Hannibal, Missouri.
Carey is survived by his two children: Lowell Carey (Chuck) Bankhead III and his wife, Christina and Chanda Rose Lee Bankhead. Two grandchildren: Lance Christian Bankhead and Kennedy Leigh Bankhead, all of Higbee.
Carey was a firm believer of God and Country, being raised in the Higbee Christian Church.
Carey loved genealogy and was very proud of being a direct decedent of President Thomas Jefferson, on his Bankhead family tree; being a member of the Monticello Association in Virginia and for years taking his children to the family reunion at the former Presidents home. On his Mothers Green family line; being a direct descendant of General Robert E. Lee. And if you had the time ... he would even recite how he was related to Pocahontas.
Chuck and Chanda Bankhead can confirm by their early teens, that they had visited every National Cemetery in the US or every note worthy historical site near Missouri.
Carey was a past member of the Sons of the Confederacy, life member of the American Legion and Life member of the Higbee Masonic Lodge.
Carey graduated from Higbee High School in 1965. While working for the Missouri State Auditor, Haskell Holman, Carey enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served from 1968 to 1974.
Upon returning to Higbee, he worked for the Higbee Savings Bank and then for Central Bank.
Carey worked for many years, as the State Adjutant for the American Legion. Taking great pride in his service to our country and helping other veterans, spent countless hours lobbying at the State Capital, fighting for veteran’s rights, in addition to volunteering countless hours at Missouri Boys State.
Carey spent 17 years as Mayor of Higbee. Like President Jefferson, he always worked on visions of the future and never tired of working on grants and community betterment projects for his community.
Carey spear headed improvements, including grant work, to the City's water system, sewer system, as well as acquiring funds to purchase the Alton Lake as an alternate water source, to the City's water treatment plant.
In 1974, Carey helped launch the groundwork to start the Higbee Cemetery Association and worked to begin the first Senior Citizens Center, as well as helping launch the newer Higbee Senior Center on Division Street.
In addition, Carey worked with the MKT Railroad on the distribution of right-of-away properties in Higbee, which was instrumental in the creation of the Higbee Katy Park. Carey was also one of two individuals, responsible for bringing Casey's to Higbee. Carey was also heavily involved with the Missouri Natural Resource....Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation committee during mine reclaiming in our area.
Carey is preceded in death by his parents: Lowell Carey Bankhead Sr. and Erma Lee Bankhead and his brother, Warren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Higbee Christian Church at P.O. Box 226, Higbee, Missouri 65257 or the Higbee Senior Citizens Center, P.O. Box 90, Higbee, Missouri 65257.
Condolences may be shared online at pathwaymemorial.com.
A memorial celebration with Masonic Rites will be held on Friday, September 10th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Higbee Christian Church, Division St., Higbee, MO 65257. Family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Carey will be laid to rest at a private service at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.