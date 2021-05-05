Louise M. Hartvigsen Harvey

Louise Marie Hartvigsen Harvey passed away following a long illness on May 3, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri.
She was born in San Bernardino, California on June 28, 1966 and was immediately adopted by her parents, Jay and Janice Hartvigsen of Bountiful, Utah. Her infectious smile and a trip to Disneyland to pick her up made her an instant hit with all of her siblings.
She was raised in Bountiful, Utah and graduated from Bountiful High School in 1984. She married Paul Harvey in 1994. They moved to Missouri in 1999. She eventually settled her young family in Palmyra, Missouri.
Her greatest accomplishment in life was her family, her four children and one granddaughter. She adored them immensely and worked up to three jobs at a time to provide for them, after her husband passed way. Louise found joy in the small things of life. She was very loving, tender-hearted, charitable, and a happy person – always making the best of what came her way. She was very people oriented and made many friends. She loved little children, holding babies, and helping others.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Amber (Schyler) Losson, Alicia Harvey, and Alexis (Teran Brewer) Harvey, her son Travis Harvey, her step-sons Paul T. Harvey, Jr. and Christopher M. Harvey, her granddaughter Sophia and a soon-to-be-born grandson, her siblings Joseph Hartvigsen, David Hartvigsen, Julie Webb, Greg Hartvigsen, and Carol Ferguson, and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and friends.
A memorial service will be held in her honor Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery located at 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, Missouri 65202. The services may be viewed online at: www.facebook.com/MemorialColumbia/videos/
Louise’s family wishes to thank all those who cared for her at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.