Louise K. Clark, 82, of Hannibal, Missouri and formerly of New London, Missouri passed away at 2:32 PM, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Louise's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, April 11, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Louise was born April 19, 1939, in Centerville, Iowa to Eldon Earl Kopfer and Alberta Elizabeth Cullor Kopfer.
She was married to Robert E. Clark on March 29, 1959 in Unionville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2006.
Survivors include her four children, Debbie Long Rodgers (Wayne) of New London, Missouri, Nicole Cox (Larry) of Hannibal, Missouri, Blayne Clark (Tamara) of Auxvasse, Missouri, and Jennifer Clark of Hannibal, Missouri; one brother, Larry Kopfer (Darlene) of Jefferson City, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Kevin Rouse, Alexis Rouse, Clay Long, Sierra Colbert, Andrew Quarles (Hannah Totsch), Timothy Cox (Kayla), Austin Cox, and Shawn Clark; and six great grandchildren, Oaklen Rouse, Lyncoln Rouse, Carson Newsom, Porter Newsom, Adalyn Cox, and Bentley Cox.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Dusty Clark.
Louise was a homemaker, raising her five children. She enjoyed reading Harlequin romance novels, watching Hallmark movies and playing the piano. Louise loved her church and it was very special to her. She played the piano for many years at Adiel Baptist Church where her husband was a preacher. Louise was kind, friendly, sweet and had a beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Rouse, Andrew Quarles, Timothy Cox, Austin Cox, Larry Cox, and Alexis Rouse.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.