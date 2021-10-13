Louis Edward Washington, 70, formerly of Columbia, Mo., died July 12, 2021. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial in Flint Hill Cemetery in rural New London, Mo. Visitation will be 10 to 10:30 a.m., Oct. 23 at funeral home.
Columbia, Mo.
