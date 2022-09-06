Lou Snow, age 84, of Hannibal, passed away at 3:08 pm Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Grand View Funeral Home.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home. A private family interment will be at a later date.
Lou was born on November 19, 1937, in Lakenan, Mo., the daughter of Alonzo and Leota (Webber).
She was united in marriage to Richard Wayne Snow in December of 1955.
Survivors include a brother, Bryan Vaughn of Hannibal; two sons, Donald Snow (Alice) of Palmyra, Mo., Brad Snow (Laura) of Schertz, Texas; daughter, Diane Snow of Palmyra; six grandsons, Austin Snow (Beth) of Moberly, Mo., Jesse Snow of Palmyra, Jeremy Snow of Palmyra, Jimmy Snow of Denton, Texas, Bobby Snow (Ashleigh) of San Antonio, Texas, Michael Snow of Schertz, Texas; five granddaughters, Lacy Korb (Brian) of Centralia, Mo., Brandi Kroeger (Joe) of Palmyra, Bretni Snow of Palmyra, Edie Graupman (Clint) of Hannibal, Patricia Snow of Kerrville, Texas, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Lou was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband, Richard; two brothers, Richard Vaughn, and Jack Webber; four sisters, Genora Taylor, Mary Vincent, Fern Ocheltree, and Dorthy Snow; and her Son, Justin Snow.
Professionally Lou loved her time at Walmart and Buckhorn, because of the people she worked with. Lou loved the outdoors, mowing, gardening, and hunting with her grandsons and great-grandsons. She would let them do all the work and then triumphantly pose with their deer. She enjoyed watching TV, and all that was going on in the neighborhood. She was informed of everything that was happening. She loved to take care of people and it has been said of her that she was generous of heart and effort. Most of all she loved and was proud of her family, especially her grandkids. She will be greatly missed.
Honorary pallbearers: All her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Flower City Park.
