Lori Ann Williams Lain, 59, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:06 PM, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Lori's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Lori was born April 28, 1963, in Hannibal, MO to James Ross Williams and Barbara Ann Sutton.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Servis (Christopher) of Hannibal, MO; her mother, Barbara Ann Sutton of Hannibal, MO; her stepmother, Norma Williams; three stepchildren, Christina Cathers (Adam) of Jacksonville, IL, Amanda Hayes (Jeremy) of Jacksonville, IL, and Holly Edminston (Ryan) of Jacksonville, IL; her brother, Robert Williams (Aubrey) of Hannibal, MO; her stepbrother, Kenneth Shinn (Michelle) of Mountain Green, UT; one grandson, Caine Servis; numerous nieces and nephews; and one great niece. She is also survived by her longtime companion of 27 years, Frank L. Quinlin.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, James Ross Williams, and her grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Lori was a homemaker. She liked watching crime shows and soap operas, and listening to Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, and Reba McIntire. An avid collector, Lori enjoyed collecting Tweety Bird memorabilia, M&M candy figurines, and Hawaiian items, especially, leis. Lori looked forward to her visits to Mane Tamers to get her hair and nails done. Lori loved barbecuing, making shepherd's pie, and drinking sweet tea. Most of all, Lori loved and cherished her family, especially her grandson, Caine.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or NEMO Humane Society.
