Lori Ann Fenton Greenup, 51, of Hannibal, died November 23, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Services will be at 10 a.m., November 29, at Grand View Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., November 28, at the funeral home.
